Students injured after shooting at middle school

Two students were shot and injured in a classroom at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake District on Thursday morning, and the suspected shooter is in custody, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call of shots fired at a school in the 1500 block of West Second Street about 8:55 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

He confirmed the original call was made at the middle school, which is located on the campus of Belmont High School.

Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles School Police Department said two students may have been shot in a classroom, and that the victims - a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl - were transported to a local hospital.

The boy is in critical condition, while the girl is in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A 30-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries, but did not have a gunshot wound, according to an LAFD alert.

The suspect, a female student, is in custody, according to Bernal. LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said the individual was found to have a weapon.

Two officers were seen escorting an apparently handcuffed female, but it was unclear if she was considered a suspect in the incident.