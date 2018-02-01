Quickly catch up on the day's news: Thursday, February 1

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- It's now up to President Trump: Will he give the OK to release the Nunes memo? That's the question of the day, as the President has reportedly told friends that he sees the memo as a way to discredit the Russia probe. However, White House aides worry the memo's release could prompt the current FBI director to quit.

-- DEVELOPING: Two students were shot inside a classroom in Los Angeles. A suspect is in custody.

-- In a speech to Congressional Republicans, Trump talked up jobs and slammed Democrats. The President also put decisions on immigration in simple terms: Compromise or win.

-- Investigators are focusing on the actions of the truck driver in yesterday's crash involving a train carrying GOP members of Congress.

-- Murders and shootings declined in Chicago in January.

-- Bitcoin plunged below $9,000.

-- Talk about pressure: New Mexico may become the first state to require high school students to have their post-graduation plans locked down.

-- Starbucks wants coffee addicts to put it on their card.

-- The DJ who lost the Taylor Swift groping trial has a new job ... on the radio.