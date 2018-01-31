Father of five dies in house fire after rescuing children

A Clayton County family is mourning the death of a father who died in an overnight house fire.

Authorities say 30-year-old Brandon Gamble man was killed after he rescued his family from the blaze at a home on Berks Road and Whitley Drive in Forest Park.

"All I remember was flames coming this way, a woman here ran over there, kids over there and me and my buddy Steve was just trying to make sure everybody was alright," said witness Jacob Stewart.

Seven people were trapped in the house. A mother, father and five children. The fire started in the living towards the front of the house. So the family had to break out side windows to escape.

Jacob Stewart helped catch the children as their father pushed them out the window.

"I just seen him ushering kids out a window," said Stewart.

Gamble made sure all the children made it out safely but sadly he was overcome and died inside a hallway.

""I couldn't help him there wasn't nothing I could do. I yelled and he didn't say nothing and I couldn't go in there," said Stewart.

The mother and children were taken to Southern Regional with injuries of scrapes and cuts from climbing through glass. The mom was later transferred to Grady for smoke inhalation treatment. The children have been released.

The family of Gamble has started a GoFundMe account.