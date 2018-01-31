90 migrants believed to have drowned off coast of Libya

At least 90 migrants are believed to have died after their boat sank off the coast of Libya, the International Organization for Migration said Friday.

The UN migration agency said 10 bodies washed up on Libyan shores as it estimated the migrants had boarded a vessel that typically carries more than 100 people.

Two Libyans and eight Pakistanis were among the dead, it said.

A spokeswoman for the organization said there are three known survivors. Two survivors swam to shore, and a fishing boat rescued another, the agency's Olivia Headon said.

The International Organization for Migration reports that 6,624 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea through January 28, compared with 5,983 during a similar period the previous year.

The migration agency said that 246 people died on the Mediterranean Sea during January -- down from 254 in the same month last year.

With 3,116 deaths in 2017, the Mediterranean remained the deadliest migrant route in the world despite a sharp fall in attempted crossings, according to the agency. Of those, 2,832 migrants died on the central Mediterranean route.