Comey rebukes 'dishonest and misleading' GOP-Nunes memo

Former FBI Director James Comey on Friday skewered the Republican memo that alleges the FBI abused its surveillance authority.

"That's it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what?," Comey wrote on Twitter Friday.

He added, "DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs."

The roughly four-page memo, released by House Republicans on Friday with President Donald Trump's approval, alleges that the DOJ's Russia investigation was infused with an anti-Trump bias and supported with political opposition research -- the Russia dossier written by ex-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

Democrats have criticized the memo as misleading. The FBI issued a statement Wednesday warning that the memo omits key information that could impact its accuracy.

Comey was the head of the FBI until Trump fired him last May. The White House originally said Comey's firing was done at the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who criticized Comey for his handling of the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server. However, Trump later said he was thinking of the Russia investigation when he made the decision to fire Comey.