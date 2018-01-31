Caught on camera: USPS driver throws package out the window USPS package tossed onto ground

A home security camera captured video of a U.S. Postal Service employee delivering a package by throwing it out of a truck window and onto a homeowner's driveway.

It happened Tuesday at a home on the western edge of Elkhorn.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, told 6 News he contacted the U.S. Postal Service via email and sent a link to the video. He told 6 News he can forgive someone for having a bad day or a lapse in judgement, but he believes the incident shows incredible disrespect. He said he thinks the USPS employee should lose his/her job.

The homeowner showed 6 News an email he received from a USPS supervisor Wednesday afternoon. The email said: "We are working on the removal of this employee immediately."

When 6 News contacted USPS, a spokesperson said he couldn't address personnel issues. However, he did send the following statement to 6 News: "We have reached out to the customer to apologize for this failure in service. A mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers and clerks in our workforce. This personnel performance matter will be handled appropriately."

The good news in this story: the contents of the package weren't breakable.