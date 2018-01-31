Sheriff: Two dead in 'planned killing spree'

Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and killed an employee at a business in Taylor, stole a semi and then shot and killed another person in Pontiac.

It all started Thursday morning at a business in the 24400 block of Pennsylvania.

Police say a man in his 40s who formerly worked at BSD Linehaul Michigan Inc. entered with a gun and shot a current employee.

That person is identified as Keith Kitchen, 60.

The suspect then reportedly stole a 2016 white semi out of the lot with the number "202" in red on it. The suspect then reportedly drove that semi to another location in Pontiac and shot another person.

That person was identified as 58-year-old Eriberto Perez. He was shot several times in the back by the 45-year-old Sterling Heights man.

After leaving Pontiac, the suspect stopped and engaged with Waterford police officers in gunfire.

He got back in the semi and got into an accident where he crashed into a car with two young women inside.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said it was a "planned killing spree."

He said the suspect appeared to know exactly where he was going. There was an AK-47 in the vehicle with multiple magazines.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies located the suspect. He was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to police, he went to the business in November with a gun and threatened to shoot people, but no shots were fired.