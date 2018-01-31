A couple thought they won $1,000, turns out it was $1 million

A couple from Fishers, Indiana went to the Hoosier Lottery headquarters last week, intending to cash what they thought was a $1,000 Powerball prize.

Scroll for more content...

But the prize wasn't worth $1,000. It was worth $1 million.

Cindy Ooley and her husband, Steve, bought a Powerball ticket from the Meijer at 1425 W. Carmel Drive. Her ticket matched all five numbers, just not the Powerball number.

Cindy said she has been playing Powerball twice a week for years. She and Steve said they weren't sure what they were going to do with the $1 million prize.

"We're not going to have to watch things quite as closely," Cindy said.