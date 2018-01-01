Police searching for run away juvenile

Police are seeking the public's assistance locating a middle school student who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

The family of Kameron Leggette say the boy has not been seen or heard from since January 26.

The 13-year-old attended school at McNair Middle during regular hours, but did not return home after dismissal. The family believes he ran away.

Legette was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue polo shirt with the name McNair Astro's printed on it, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan sneakers.

He is described as 5-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the child's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Partena Smith at (404) 613-5719.