IOC refuses Russian athletes' request to join Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has refused a request for 15 Russian athletes and coaches to attend the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The 13 athletes and two coaches were among 28 Russian athletes whose lifetime bans were overturned by the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday.

After the ruling, the Russian Olympic Committee requested they be allowed to attend to Olympics, which are due to start in South Korea on Friday, February 9.

In a statement issued Monday, the IOC said its interview review panel examined each application on a case-by-case basis and suspicion remained about potential anti-doping violations.

On Friday, CAS ruled in favor of 28 Russian athletes given lifetime Olympic bans for doping violations during the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, saying there was insufficient evidence to show they had broken the rules.

Developing story - more to come