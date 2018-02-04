Hermano de actriz Kim Cattrall, de 'Sex and the City', fue hallado muerto en Canadá

(CNN) - La actriz Kim Cattrall, conocida por su papel en Sex and the City, se tomó las redes sociales la madrugada de este domingo para pedir ayuda a sus seguidores en la búsqueda de su hermano desaparecido, Christopher Cattrall.

Menos de 24 horas después, la policía canadiense anunció que había sido encontrado muerto.

"Es con gran tristeza que nosotros y mi familia anunciamos el inesperado fallecimiento de nuestro hijo y hermano, Chris Cattrall", declaró Kim Cattrall en Twitter este domingo por la tarde.

It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS

— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 4, 2018

El cabo Chris Warren, representante de relaciones con los medios de la Real Policía Montada de Canadá, dijo que los agentes encontraron a Christopher Cattrall, de 55 años, en su propiedad rural en Blackfalds, Alberta.

Warren no proporcionó una causa de muerte, pero dijo que la muerte no era sospechosa.

Las autoridades no dieron detalles sobre cómo o cuándo se encontró el cuerpo de Chris Cattrall, ni dijeron por qué la muerte no se consideró sospechosa.

Kim Cattrall dijo que su hermano había desaparecido desde el martes pasado.

MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta

A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on Feb 3, 2018 at 9:11pm PST

En su publicación, Cattrall dijo que su hermano dejó sus llaves, su teléfono celular y su billetera en la mesa de su casa, y que abrió la puerta de su casa. "Esto no es como actuaría Chris", escribió. "Él nunca dejaría su casa abierta sin esos artículos ni sus 7 adorados perros".