High school teammate, friend remembers Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson: 'He just wanted to play'

A former high school teammate and friend of Indianapolis linebacker Edwin Jackson says he'll be remembered for his spirit, his love of football and his infectious heart.

The first time Wallace Miles remembers meeting Edwin Jackson was on the football field at Westlake High School in Atlanta.

"Whatever it took for him to play, that's what he wanted to do," said Miles. "Special teams, d-line, whatever, he just wanted to play."

Miles says Jackson carried that attitude with him to Georgia Southern where he played college football.

The first line of Jackson's player profile on Georgia Southern Athletic's website describes him as having an "unbelievable desire to be a great football player."

"By the time he left Georgia Southern he was a captain, everybody loved him," said Miles.

After he graduated from Georgia Southern, Jackson went undrafted and was signed and released by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent his rookie season on the Colts practice squad before playing in all 16 games in 2016 where he recorded 66 tackles.

But even as he started finding success with the Colts, Miles said Jackson stayed humble.

"He went back to Westlake where, like I said, he didn't get a lot of love - but he was giving back to the kids and the community," said Miles. "Whenever he was in Atlanta he was speaking to some kids."

Jackson gave back to the Indianapolis community as well.

The Colts Community Twitter page posted about him saying: "If there was a community event, you could guarantee seeing 53 there. A role model athlete with the biggest of hearts."

And through it all, Jackson always remembered his high school teammate.

"I loved every time I ran into him," said Miles. "I ran into him at the airport, at TopGolf - we just really vibed. I loved every chance I got to run into him."