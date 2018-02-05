Asian stocks plunge after bloodbath on Wall Street

The big rout in U.S. stocks has spread to Asia.

Japan's Nikkei index plummeted more than 5% on Tuesday morning, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell about 4%. Stocks in Australia dropped more than 3%.

In the U.S. on Monday, the Dow closed down 1,175 points, or 4.6%. It was by far the index's biggest closing point decline in history.

And Wall Street looks set for another rough ride on Tuesday. Dow futures are currently pointing to a drop of more than 500 points, or 2.1%.

The market turmoil began early last week but has now intensified.

"Traders are getting nervous there is more to come," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at currency trading platform AxiTrader.

Selling on global stock markets has ramped up because of expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could increase interest rates more quickly than previously thought. Higher interest rates can weigh on companies' earnings and wreak havoc in bond markets.

The growing concerns about the pace of interest rate hikes came after U.S. jobs data on Friday showed wages were growing at their fastest pace since 2009. That's led to fears that inflation -- which has been unusually low in recent years -- could be about to make a big comeback.

-- Daniel Shane contributed to this report.