Dem senator on Trump's 'treason' barb: 'Maybe he's been watching too much North Korean television'

A Democratic senator suggested Monday that President Donald Trump might be inspired by North Korea's "dear leader" cult of personality, shortly after Trump quipped that Democrats committed "treason" when they did not applaud his State of the Union.

Scroll for more content...

"Maybe he's been watching too much North Korean television where everybody in the North Korean assembly stands up and they all clap together automatically whenever the dear leader says something," Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in an interview.

Whitehouse's comments followed Trump's assertion that the cold reception he got from Democrats last week was "un-American" and might well be called "treasonous."

"Can we call that treason? Why not," Trump said in Ohio.

Whitehouse said it was Trump's displeasure with people in disagreement with him that was un-American.

"That's not the way America works," Whitehouse said. "I think that the most un-American thing was what the President said that there oughtn't be dispute or disagreement with him among senators and members of the House of Representatives."