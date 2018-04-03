YouTube HQ where shooting occurred home to 1,100 workers

The YouTube headquarters where a female shooter wounded three people before apparently taking her own life has more than 1,100 workers and is located in San Bruno, about 13 miles south of San Francisco.

Employees there include engineers working on site search, content channels and ad products, according to a website of Google, YouTube's parent company. The workforce also includes sales teams that work with advertisers and content creators who develop programming, the Google website says.

"An open, airy space makes collaboration a breeze and encourages innovation," the website says in describing the headquarters, which includes a basketball court and a lap pool.

YouTube, which was founded in February 2005, quickly became the most well-known of several online video sites. In October 2006 Google said it was purchasing YouTube for $1.65 billion in stock.