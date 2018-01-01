Police investigate triple homicide

KCKPD officers are investigating a triple homicide Tuesday morning.

KCK police said someone went to a home near 11th and Tenny around 10 a.m. Tuesday. When they looked inside, they saw a man's body and called police.

KCK police responded to the home and confirmed there were two more men dead inside the home.

The duplex's neighbor said it was a woman who saw the body, which spurred the welfare check.

"She ran up to my wife's car upset saying she needed help," said Alex Serrano, who had spent the morning with his 2-year-old son, Iker.

Serrano said the woman was hysterical and crying, and his wife let her use her phone. Investigators had the street shut down for hours while they tried to gather evidence.

Some people who knew the victims ran up to the crime scene very upset.

Serrano said he is not comfortable with the crime happening so close to his home. He wants his street to be a place his two boys can grow up, playing outside.

"We try to find a nice place to live but today we don't feel safe," said Serrano.

This is the 12 homicide in KCK this year and detectives confirm one of the victims lived in the rental unit.

Serrano also mentioned traffic in and out of the building along with people who use it as a cut through from one area of town to the next.

"Sometimes just appear walking down there, all the way down," said Serrano, who mentioned they only had two streetlights on the block.

Right now, whoever is responsible is on the run. At this time, there is no suspect description.

"I still can't believe it," said Serrano. "You can pray. You can ask for your family. But it's not enough. We are human beings and there is evil inside," said Serrano.