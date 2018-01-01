Clear

Marine helicopter crashes in California and kills 4

A Marine Corps helicopter crashed Tuesday in California during a routine training mission and all four crew members a...

Posted: Apr. 4, 2018 5:37 AM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2018 12:59 PM

A Marine Corps helicopter crashed Tuesday in California during a routine training mission and all four crew members aboard are presumed dead.

The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed near the city of El Centro, which is near the Mexico border, around 2:35 p.m., according to a statement from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The four crew members' identities have not been released yet pending 24 hours after notifying their families.

The CH-53 helicopters are used to transport heavy equipment and supplies, and are capable of lifting 16 tons, according to the Marines website.

Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
