Teen charged with stabbing his younger brother

A 17-year-old has been charged after his 6-year-old brother was stabbed in the neck.

The teen suspect is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily harm, which is a felony.

The incident started on Monday night when police received a phone call from a woman at Mountain Glen Apartments who said her 17-year-old son had stabbed her 6-year-old son.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found the 6-year-old had suffered a stab wound to the neck. Brevard police said they recovered a kitchen paring knife, which they believe to be the weapon used in the stabbing.

The boy was taken to Transylvania Regional Hospital with the non-life-threatening injury. He was released on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was arrested, booked at Transylvania County Jail, and given a $40,000 bond.

Police said names will not be released due to the ages of those involved.