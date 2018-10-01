Clear

Rifle bump stocks a step closer to being banned in Connecticut

Apr. 4, 2018
Apr. 4, 2018

The Connecticut Judiciary Committee passed a bill that would ban bump stocks in Connecticut.

Both Democrats and Republicans voted in favor of the bill that would ban the sale of bump stocks or any rate of fire enhancements on guns.

Lawmakers called for this bill after the Las Vegas shooting, where the shooter used bump stocks in the massacre.

The bill will now go to the House of Representatives for a vote.

If the law is passed, it would go into effect on October 1, 2018 and violators would be charged with a class D felony.

Gov. Dannel Malloy released a statement that said in part, "The legislation passed today is the definition of common sense. These cheap and deadly devices – which allow weapons to fire at machine gun-like speeds – have no place in our society. It is truly unfortunate that some Republicans are so beholden to the NRA that they won't even support this no-brainer bill."

A recent poll from Quinnipiac University found that 66 percent of voters support stricter gun laws.

Similar bills have been passed and signed into law by governors in Massachusetts, Florida, and New Jersey. In those cases, the bills had bipartisan support.


