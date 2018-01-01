Will Mobile be the safest city in America by 2020?

A shooting at a crowded teen party just one of three high-profile crimes over the weekend. As the investigations continue, city leaders are still pushing for the Port City to be the safest city in America by 2020.

It's a mantra that's posted all over the inside of Mobile Police Headquarters, and something Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is standing by. FOX10 News has asked for his opinion on reaching that goal.

Meanwhile, three investigations are going on after a violent Easter weekend in Mobile.

First, a murder inside a gas station Friday night. A few hours later, a body was found burned in a car. Then, Sunday night, a shooting at a party with around 400 teens at the Grand Hall. Police say five teens were shot, two were trampled. One of those victims is still fighting for her life in the hospital.

It's another string of crimes that has some worrying about their safety.

"[I'm] scared, cause actually, you really don't know who may get you or coming after you...I truly believe the police are doing their job but it's really scary, and really crazy," said Regina Riley, who told us she is sometimes afraid to leave her home.

"I think the crime is getting worse because the world is getting worse," echoed Mobile resident Manuel Green.

And that's one reason Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson kept the word "safest" at the core of his re-election campaign. He mentioned it in his campaign video last year, that he was working on making Mobile the safest city in America by 2020. Like Stimpson, some folks are optimistic that will happen.

"I think Mobile is heading in the right direction, I really don't think that we're in that bad of a situation or shape here, and I think positively the city will be there," said Maggie Duncan.

"We just have to stick together, everybody put the pieces of the puzzle together and just figure out what we need to do," said Maurice White, who owns a restaurant in Prichard. He said the key to doing that, is a whole lot of love.

One way to measure the crime rate is the number of homicides from year to year. Mobile Police say last year, we had 41 homicides. At this point in the year, there had been eight. So far this year, there have been seven homicides.