Clear

Man arrested after allegedly 'violently harming', killing cat for meowing

A man has been accused of animal cruelty after allegedly killing a cat because it would not stop meowing, according t...

Posted: Apr. 4, 2018 11:38 AM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2018 5:11 PM

A man has been accused of animal cruelty after allegedly killing a cat because it would not stop meowing, according to the Azusa Police Department.

Scroll for more content...

The incident was reported about 10 a.m. Monday when a woman told police that her cat had been killed by a roommate, police said in a news release.

Police responded to the 400 block of Oak Court and discovered that the suspect, Yifan Du, had been "disturbed by the cat's meowing" early that morning.

Du, 27, asked the cat's owner to bring the cat inside to see if it would stop meowing, police said.

The owner did and went back to sleep. She was later awakened by sounds of something being hit and she returned downstairs to see Du "violently harming the cat, causing the cat to die," police said.

Du was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty, but was later released after making bail.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events