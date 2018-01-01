Scott Sutton

A robbery suspect calls himself a modern-day "Robin Hood," but he's facing charges after thefts from construction sites in Port St. Lucie.

Police said Thomas Paul Sauer, 50, was caught on surveillance video stealing appliances from at least two homes under construction.

Video recently showed a red sport-utility vehicle pull up to a home in the 800 block of SW Dalton Ave. The passenger gets out of the car, opens the garage door, then the SUV backs into the garage.

On Sunday a Port St. Lucie police officer came across the suspect's vehicle, a 2005 Hyundai SUV, parked in a driveway at the 300 block of SW Belmont Circle.

On Monday, detectives went to the home where the suspect's vehicle was still parked. While at the home, detectives met with Sauer who lives at the address.

Sauer later admitted to taking the refrigerator, worth $1,800 out of a house located at 632 SW Homeland Rd. and a washer and dryer from a house at 840 SW Dalton Ave. worth $800.

Sauer told police that "he was like Robin Hood." However, it is unclear if Sauer was intending to give the stolen merchandise to the less fortunate like the legendary English outlaw.

"This affects consumers, builders and city and we're going out make sure that when people buy a house and they're going to move, in all the stuff is in there," said Port St. Lucie Master Frank Sgt. Sabol.

Port St. Lucie police have been investigating burglaries from construction sites since Jan. 29 that included seven incidents.