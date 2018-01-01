Clear

Public Library Now Offering Drones, Violins, Leaf Blowers And More For Checkout

At Placentia Library, patrons can now look to their local library for more than just books.From drones and vio...

Posted: Apr. 4, 2018 11:56 AM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2018 5:29 PM

At Placentia Library, patrons can now look to their local library for more than just books.

Scroll for more content...

From drones and violins to a popcorn machine and snow cone maker, the public library is offering those with a library card the opportunity to check out dozens of items and gadgets.

Library director Jeanette Contreras told CBS2's Jo Kwon there are about 40 items patrons can borrow for two weeks at a time.

The inventory was decided through a social media survey and paid for with the library's general fund.

"We're responding to our community's needs," said Contreras. "And their needs are beyond what we typically think of libraries, which is books."

There is no cost to borrow one of the many items, and just like the books at Placentia Library, no overdue fees.

Library patrons must pay replacement costs for any items that are lost or damaged.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events