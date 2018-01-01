Adele can now add ordained minister to her resume

Adele just set the bar for friendship really high.

British comedian Alan Carr said in an interview on Tuesday that the Grammy winner got ordained so she could officiate his wedding to Paul Drayton in January.

"She's known me and Paul for ages. She said, 'I want to do your special day. Let me do everything,'" Carr told ITV's "This Morning." "And she did everything, and she got ordained and she married us."

Carr said the wedding took place in the garden of Adele's Los Angeles home.

After Carr's interview aired, Adele posted a photo from the wedding day captioned, "Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up..."

Carr also revealed that Adele sang for their first dance together and flew the newlyweds to Las Vegas to see Celine Dion in concert.

Sigh.

Adele, can we snag an invite next time?