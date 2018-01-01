Demolition begins for Magnum P.I. home in Hawaii

As cars come in and out of the gate at the Magnum P.I. House on Kalanianaole Highway, you can see Robin's Nest coming down.

"I'm a little sad," said Pat Goding, a fan of the show, who's visited Robin's Nest.

Many fans of the hit 80's show starring Tom Selleck told Island News they will miss seeing the home during their trips to Waimanalo.

"I think it's tragic, I don't know why it's coming down, but it's just a historical place, we really enjoyed the show when it was on," said Elaine Graham, a Magnum P.I. fan.

For Goding, Robin's Nest has a special place in her family's heart.

"I am a big fan of the show, but more importantly we knew the owners who were big dog lovers," said Goding, "they would invite a group for a potluck and swimming in the turtle pond"

Goding sent Island News photos that gave us a glimpse of what its like to visit the grounds.

"We had access to the tennis courts the buildings that had a boat slip and the bath house, but it's all just magnificent, 3-acres, beachfront, beautiful," said Goding.

A friend of former president Barack Obama bought the property in 2015.

According to a permit from Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting, the 8500-square foot main house and 600-square foot bath house will be torn down. No word on what will go up.

"Sometimes you can't replace the old," said Graham.

As CBS gets ready to reboot the show, many feel it's the end of an era.

"Nothing is constant but change," said Goding.