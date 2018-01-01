Clear

Illinois Woman Turns 111, Credits Long Life To Her Faith: She Reads Bible Every Day On Her iPad!

A woman from west Suburban Carol Stream is celebrating a milestone, she's turning 111 years old. CBS 2's Vi Nguyen ha...

Posted: Apr. 4, 2018 12:14 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2018 6:41 PM

A woman from west Suburban Carol Stream is celebrating a milestone, she's turning 111 years old. CBS 2's Vi Nguyen has the story of her longevity.

Scroll for more content...

The celebration began early Monday morning when friends and family took Merle Phillips on a bus tour to some of her favorite places around town.

From the Carol Stream fire department to the Cosley Zoo to her old house in Wheaton.

The party on the bus ended with a party at Belmont Village, and Merle Phillips was having the time of her life.

"I'm so grateful," she said. "I don't deserve it; I'm not any different than anybody else."

She is mentally alert, gets competitive, bikes every day and has made a lot of life-long friends at the retirement community where she lives.

Phillips says she owes her longevity to her faith.

Phillips got an iPad last year for her birthday and she used it to read her bible every day.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events