Former corrections officer arrested in series of sexual assaults

A former corrections officer in Alabama has been arrested in connection to a series of sexual assaults, some of which allegedly occurred in Sandy Springs.

Scroll for more content...

Matthew Moore, 48, of St. Clair County, Alabama, was arrested on Monday in a series of cases that date back over the past 10 years. Police believe some of those cases took place in Sandy Springs.

"We ended up having a matching DNA sample come back from the lab that indicated the same suspect," said Sandy Springs Police Sergeant Sam Worsham.

The department also believes there are many other victims that have yet to come forward.

"Now this is an open case, we anticipate more charges coming as we get more DNA evidence back from the crime lab."

Moore is facing charges of aggravated sodomy, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault with intent to rape, false imprisonment and two counts of aggravated assault.

He is being held without bond at the Fulton County Jail and will face a judge in two weeks. Tuesday morning his bond was denied during a first appearance.

Police say he was also fired from his job as a prison guard.

As to how many additional victims he may have sexually assaulted, only DNA tests will tell.

"We're waiting for them to be analyzed and we're going to see how many matches we get once we get that DNA evidence back."

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of a sexual assault or an attempted assault by Moore to come forward. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Sandy Springs PD Detective Will Johnson at 770-551-3314.