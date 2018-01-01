Clear

Doctor warns latest teen 'condom challenge' can cause internal damage

The condom challenge has teenagers filming themselves snorting a condom through their nose until it comes out of thei...

Posted: Apr. 4, 2018 12:49 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2018 7:17 PM

The condom challenge has teenagers filming themselves snorting a condom through their nose until it comes out of their mouth.

Scroll for more content...

"I just think no. I hope all mothers and fathers out there really pay attention to this because it really seems dangerous," said Mom Crystal Munerlyn of Flint.

"Crazy!" Flint Mom, Alma Reid added. "The things that teenagers come up with today is unbelievable."

The challenge has actually been around since 2007; but after the recent Tide Pod challenge, teenagers became interested again.

"It's been escalating now in terms of number of snorting and also adolescents being harmed by this," said Dr. Hernan Gomez.

He's a pediatrician and medical toxicologist at Hurley Medical Center.

Dr. Gomez warned the spermicide inside the condom being snorted is extremely dangerous.

"The spermicide, or chemical substance, gets left within; and, maybe, either ingested or swlallowed or aspirated into the lungs, killing cells and therefore causing damage," he explained.

As the teen challenges continue, Reid said the best way to deter your kid from joining in is to make sure they feel like they can talk to you.

"You can't do what Tom do, you can't do what Peter do, you gotta be your own, yourself, you gotta have your own identity. And that's what I try to teach my kids, you've got to have your own identity," Reid explained.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events