Woman hopes prison sentence will help her break free of ex-husband

A Washtenaw County woman is hoping to break free from her ex-husband as he begins a prison term for extortion and intimidation.

Nicole Beverly has fought for 6 years as her ex-husband, Kevin Beverly stalked and harassed her. The intimidation originally began in 2010, which led to Kevin being placed on probation.

The intimidation began again in 2012, including extortion threats to hurt her, if she didn't testify the way he wanted at a child custody hearing.

It was while he was in jail for this second stalking charge that he told inmates he planned to kill his ex-wife for putting him there.

"He was actively telling them that he was going to come and kill my children in front of me, and then torture me to death," Nicole Beverly says.

Attorney General Bill Schuette took the case to trial.

"We were at the point of going into this trial that if we did not get a not guilty verdict we were going to have to be packing up," Nicole says. "For me to hear them say those words, guilty, guilty on both charges. it was amazing. it was an emotional release for me. This is going to buy us time. We know its not going to be a life sentence."

While Kevin Beverly has remained in jail, allegedly asking multiple inmates to be hit men, Nicole has changed nearly every aspect of her life because of the threats. This has included getting a protective dog, a gun and always being aware of her surroundings.

"I always have to know where my exits are, I can't have my back to a door I always know who is coming in and out of rooms," she says. "At some point he is going to get out and I'm going to have to go into hiding. If he's out I will never feel safe. Somebody who's gone this long. We're going on 8 years now and he still has this desire and want to harm me and has vocalized it on a regular basis. I don't think that is going to change."

Nicole has also empowered herself, becoming an advocate and pushing for a domestic violence registry - similar to a sex offender registry.

She also wants education in schools, so that young adults can know the warning signs.

Kevin Beverly is scheduled to be sentenced May 15. He is also facing another trial in Jackson the week after that.