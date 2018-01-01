Dog that nursed five orphaned pups now ready for adoption

Remember the sweet dog who nursed five orphaned puppies? She's ready for adoption.

Mamba is a one-year-old Pit mix looking for love and a family.

Last month, officers with the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control responded to a call about a dog having trouble giving birth to her puppies.

The mother dog passed away, but five of her nine pups survived.

Left without a mother, the animal control officers brought the puppies to Mamba.

Mamba lost her own pups, but when she saw the new litter she just couldn't help herself.

"She right away took to them like they were hers. Which was pretty much a godsend for them because now she's able to raise and stimulate the puppies," Officer Anthony Trevino said.

Now, the puppies are in foster care and Mamba is ready for adoption.