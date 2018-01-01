Trump to dine with super PAC donors on Wednesday

President Donald Trump will attend a private dinner benefiting pro-Trump super PAC America First Action on Wednesday night in Washington.

Scroll for more content...

"Tonight, the President will be having dinner with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and supporters," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters confirmed to CNN.

Jeff Miller, a GOP strategist and lobbyist, will host Wednesday's private dinner, according to a source with knowledge, the third of its kind with supporters of America First Action, the primary super PAC backing Trump's agenda.

A White House official added that the event is "not a fundraiser" and that "no funds were solicited" surrounding it.

This marks Trump's third such private dinner as President. He attended his first in March at the Georgetown home of former ambassador C. Boyden Gray and later in the month at the Virginia home of real estate developer Giuseppe Cecchi and his wife, Mercedes.

Miller was once the campaign manager for Rick Perry's 2016 presidential bid and has also advised McCarthy and been heavily involved in GOP California politics.

"America First Action is extremely honored to host President Trump as our special guest, along with supporters and friends of our organization," Brian O. Walsh, president of America First Action, said on Tuesday. "These events are not fundraisers for America First Action or any other entity. We ensure that our activities at all times remain in full compliance with the law and ethics rules. Out of respect for Mr. Trump and our other guests, we have no further comment."

Though White House officials and Walsh have both maintained that the events are not fundraisers, the dinners do give top donors to the super PAC -- all of whom will be asked for money in the future -- direct access to the President and some of his staff.

Trump rarely leaves the White House for dinner and has yet to eat anywhere in Washington other than the house of a donor or a property that his family company owns, most regularly the Trump International Hotel Washington.