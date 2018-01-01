'We'll get past this.' Top economist on the market turmoil

"We'll get past this."

Scroll for more content...

That's the advice from Bank of New York Mellon's Chief Economist Vincent Reinhart for everyday investors worried about a US trade war with China. Reinhart was the first guest on CNNMoney's new "Markets Now" show hosted by editor-at-large Richard Quest.

"The Chinese will keep buying US Treasury securities we'll keep buying their goods," Reinhart said.

He noted that investors weren't aware enough of the lurking risk. Recent volatility has been a reminder last year's calm rise was not normal.

But the recent volatility has mostly been limited to the stock market. Bonds and commodities aren't bouncing up or down nearly as much, which Reinhart says means the economy remains in good shape.

"Economic data has mostly done better than economists expected," he told Quest.

Related: Watch Markets Now here every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET

You can catch the 15-minute "Markets Now" program every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET at your desk or on your phone or tablet. The show streams on CNNMoney.com/MarketsNow.

Each episode of "Markets Now" will feature exclusive analysis from leading figures in investing and markets.

Jim Chanos,-founder and president of Kynikos Associates, and Austan Goolsbee, who served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama,-will join the hosts on future episodes.

Can't watch at 12:45? Don't sweat it. Interview highlights will be available online and through the Markets Now-newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.