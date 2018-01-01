Clear

'We'll get past this.' Top economist on the market turmoil

"We'll get past this."That's the advice from Bank of New York Mellon's Chief Economist Vincent Reinhart for everyday investors worried about a US trade war with China.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2018 1:25 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2018 11:47 PM

"We'll get past this."

That's the advice from Bank of New York Mellon's Chief Economist Vincent Reinhart for everyday investors worried about a US trade war with China. Reinhart was the first guest on CNNMoney's new "Markets Now" show hosted by editor-at-large Richard Quest.

"The Chinese will keep buying US Treasury securities we'll keep buying their goods," Reinhart said.

He noted that investors weren't aware enough of the lurking risk. Recent volatility has been a reminder last year's calm rise was not normal.

But the recent volatility has mostly been limited to the stock market. Bonds and commodities aren't bouncing up or down nearly as much, which Reinhart says means the economy remains in good shape.

"Economic data has mostly done better than economists expected," he told Quest.

Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
