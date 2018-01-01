Clear

Man charged after allegedly robbing fast food employee with a machete

A man was arrested after police say he threatening a fast food worker with a machete in Hendersonville.William...

Posted: Apr. 4, 2018 1:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2018 8:47 PM

A man was arrested after police say he threatening a fast food worker with a machete in Hendersonville.

William Wiley is charged with attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Hendersonville police said the incident started Monday night when Wiley tapped an employee on the shoulder with a machete in the Jack in the Box parking lot.

Police said he demanded money from the employee, and when the employee said they had none, Wiley ran away.

Authorities said Wiley was arrested at the nearby Triangle Stop.

He was given a $40,000 bond.

