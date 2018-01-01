Woman files lawsuit, says she found mouse parts in soup

Pacific Foods is now the subject of a major lawsuit after an Oregon woman claimed she found parts of a mouse in her soup.

Court documents show 72-year-old Maesel Dorn bought a carton of Pacific Foods organic soup in January from the Wood Village Fred Meyer.

When Dorn ate the soup, she said she became violently ill.

A few days later, she tried the soup again – only this time – she says something that looked like a mouse intestine fell from the carton.

According to court documents, Dorn contacted Pacific Foods about the issue.

The company told her to take the object to the same Fred Meyer store and a company employee would come pick it up and test it, but that never happened.

Dorn is now suing Pacific Foods for more than $400,000 for negligence.

FOX 12 reached out to Pacific Foods for comment on the lawsuit.

A spokesman said they do not comment on pending litigation, but they say they take all customer complaints seriously, saying in part, "We can say that our utmost priority is ensuring the safety and integrity of our products."