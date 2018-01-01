AAA wants drivers to stop driving while 'intexticated'

AAA is launching a new campaign aimed at preventing distracted driving-related injuries and deaths.

With April being National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, AAA (The Auto Club) is presenting its "Don't Drive Intoxicated - Don't Drive Intexticated" initiative in San Diego on Wednesday.

The campaign's goal is to make texting while driving as socially unacceptable as driving under the influence.

At a Wednesday press briefing, AAA officials will be joined by San Diego police and California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones to inform the public about the multi-year initiative.

Also speaking at the briefing will be the parents of Deanna Mauer, an Orange County woman who was killed by a driver who was texting.

John Boyle, the president and CEO of the Auto Club of Southern California, said, "The Auto Club has made traffic safety a priority since 1921, working to make roads, vehicles and drivers safer. Through this latest initiative, the Auto Club is committed to changing attitudes and behaviors surrounding the deadly problem of distracted driving, and we will continue this effort for years to come."