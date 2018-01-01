Man accused of shooting driver in road rage incident

A West Jordan man has been charged with shooting another driver during a road rage incident.

Arlo Rey Beltran, 31, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm with injury, second-degree felonies.

On March 30, Beltran and a 28-year-old driver in another vehicle got into a dispute starting somewhere on I-15, and kept swerving at each other, according to West Jordan police.

The two men exited I-15 at 9000 South and drove west. The victim said Beltran "kept cutting him off," according to charging documents. Just before 4000 West, Beltran pulled up next to the other car and shot the driver, who received an injury to his chest.

Police believe the victim may have actually been hit by shrapnel.

The victim drove himself to the hospital. Another man, who was behind the two vehicles, saw what happened, followed Beltran's vehicle and called police to give them a partial license plate number, the charges state.

Using that information, police were able to determine that the car belonged to Beltran and called him on his cellphone. "Beltran gave conflicting stories about where he had been and refused to say where he was currently," the charges state.

Investigators pinged Beltran's phone and were able to locate and arrest him.