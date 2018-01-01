Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson still interested in running for president -- just maybe not in 2020

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is still not ruling out the idea of a presidential run -- but he says he isn't ready to jump into the political arena just yet.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, which Johnson is on the cover of this month, the wrestler turned film star opened up about the buzz around the idea of him running for office.

"I mean, look, people are very excited, and it's so flattering that they're excited," Johnson told the magazine. "I think it's also a function of being very unsatisfied with our current President (Donald Trump). But this is a skill set that requires years and years of experience. On a local level, on a state level and then on a national level. I have the utmost respect for our country and that position, and I'm not delusioned in any way to think, 'Oh, absolutely, if Trump can do it, I can do it, and I'll see you in 20-whatever, get ready.' Not at all."

The actor first fueled 2020 speculation after GQ published an article in May 2017 with the headline "Dwayne Johnson for President!"

"I think it's a real possibility," he told the publication, when asked if he would ever run for president of the United States.

Last year, Kenton Tilford, a 26-year-old political consultant and freelance writer, created a campaign committee called "Run The Rock 2020" to draft Johnson as a presidential candidate in 2020.

While Johnson doesn't necessarily have his sights set on running in 2020, he told Rolling Stone he does have plans for that election cycle.

"The next elections, in 2020," he said. "I think I'll be a little bit more vocal in who I support."