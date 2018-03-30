Clear

White House says Trump not OK with Pruitt's apartment deal

President Donald Trump is not OK with the deal Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt received to...

Posted: Apr. 4, 2018 4:25 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2018 9:56 AM

President Donald Trump is not OK with the deal Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt received to rent a room in Washington from the family of an energy lobbyist, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Asked if Trump is OK with the deal, which allowed Pruitt to pay under market rent costs, Sanders said: "The President is not. We are reviewing the situation. When we have had the chance to have done a deeper dive on that we will let you know the outcomes of that. We are currently revising that at that White House."

Sanders did say the President thinks Pruitt is "doing a good job."

"The President thinks he is doing a good job, particularly on the deregulation front. But again, we take this seriously and we are looking into it," Sanders said when asked if Trump had faith in Pruitt.

Pruitt rented a room in a condo from Vicki and Steven Hart, lobbyists whose firm has lobbied the EPA on behalf of an Oklahoma Energy company, for around $50 a night, only paying when he stayed there.

