Clear

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will publish a memorial to its shooting victims on Friday

The 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be memorialized in a special issue of the...

Posted: Apr. 4, 2018 4:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2018 10:14 AM

The 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be memorialized in a special issue of the student newsmagazine to be unveiled Friday.

Scroll for more content...

The memorial issue of the magazine, the Eagle Eye, will contain portraits of the victims augmented by large color photos. It was funded by a $1 million appropriation last month from the Florida legislature.

"I hope we did the 17 of you justice," Eagle Eye student editor Carly Novell wrote in a tweet Saturday. "Through writing & editing these stories, I got to know who each person was, and what they could've been. I can't wait for the rest of you to learn about these incredible people."

Student writers interviewed family and friends of every victim, including people who had shied away from speaking to other press outlets. The students have been working on the issue since the February 14 shooting while coping with their own grief and their school's sudden position in the media spotlight.

A print version will be distributed Friday and the Sun Sentinel will likely be putting it on their website, students told CNN. And according to a tweet reply by teacher Melissa Falkowski, the magazine's adviser, it will also be available on ISSUU, an online publishing platform.

Falkowski also tweeted Saturday that Canon USA was printing the magazine for free.

"Got to watch the memorial issue of @EagleEyeMSD run on the presses @CanonUSA yesterday. This week we will unveil it to our community and the world," she wrote.

Falkowski made headlines in February when it was discovered that she had sheltered 19 students in a classroom closet during the shooting.

"You try to do the best you can for the kids you are supposed to keep safe," she told CNN at the time.

CNN reached out to Canon for comment but has not heard back.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events