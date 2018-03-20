Clear

Harvey Weinstein hires new PR firm

Harvey Weinstein has a new communications team.Juda Engelmayer, the founder of Herald PR in New York, is now r...

Posted: Apr. 4, 2018 5:37 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2018 10:31 AM

Harvey Weinstein has a new communications team.

Scroll for more content...

Juda Engelmayer, the founder of Herald PR in New York, is now representing Weinstein. Engelmayer was formerly the senior vice president at 5WPR.

On Wednesday, Engelmayer told CNNMoney that he signed on with Weinstein "in the past couple of days." He would not provide further comment.

The move comes after reports surfaced on Tuesday that Weinstein had parted ways with Sitrick And Company, which specializes in crisis management. The company confirmed to CNNMoney that it no longer represents the former movie executive but declined to say why.

Related: Weinstein Company lifts NDAs. Will more victims come forward?

Sitrick And Company began working with Weinstein in October, following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against him first reported by The New York Times and The New Yorker.

The allegations led to Weinstein being fired by The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded in 2005, ongoing criminal investigations and the company's bankruptcy.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex."

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events