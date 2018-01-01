2 arrested after $80K worth of cocaine seized in Springfield

A lengthy drug trafficking investigation by the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force led to the arrest of two men Tuesday as well as the seizure of $80,000 worth of cocaine.

Hampden County District Attorney's Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News 24-year-old Anibal Collazo, of Springfield, and 39-year-old Berney Bermudez, of Chicopee, have been charged with trafficking cocaine over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate narcotic laws.

Leydon said members of the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force located both suspects at Collazo's restaurant, Los Bravos, early Tuesday morning and recovered 1 kilogram of cocaine.

The cocaine has an approximate street value of $80,000, according to the DA's office.

Leydon said a search of the suspects' vehicles and homes later resulted in the seizure of $28,000 and a cocaine press.

"This skillful investigation carried out by my office's taskforce has taken a significant amount of drugs from our streets, which continues our efforts to chip away at the various drug distribution networks that breed violence and addiction in our communities," DA Anthony Gulluni said. "My office's Drug and Gun Unit will now initiate an aggressive prosecution of these offenders."

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court.

