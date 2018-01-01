Shangri-La Hotel Singapore offers $700-a-night fantasy suites for kids

Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore is going all out to satisfy its youngest guests.

The luxury hotel has introduced five themed suites that are straight out of a kid's fantasy.

For around $700 a night, families can stay in the Castle suite, which comes with a fortress-style bed, the Tree Top suite which resembles an adventure playground or the Space suite, where youngsters can bed down in a make-believe spaceship.

There's also the Underwater suite featuring an ocean-inspired wall, while the Safari suite has a luxury camping-style bed that's likely to have youngsters pleading to go to bed early.

Connecting tunnels

Located on the ninth floor of Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore's Tower Wing, all five suites measure 72 square meters and boast a connecting tunnel between the children's and parents' bedrooms.

Aimed at families made up of two adults and two children aged 12 and under, they also have more practical features such as a second, larger bathroom with a sink for washing babies and a nappy changing space.

Other perks include "effortless in-room check-in," a dedicated family concierge service and access to a pantry with a sterilizer and an induction heater while a child's menu created in consultation with nutritionists is available via room service.

Themed suites guests also get complimentary admission to Buds by Shangri-La -- an interactive indoor and outdoor play space that spans 2,150 square meters.

The area, which opened in January, holds a number of themed activity spaces including a music studio for budding musicians, a cooking classroom for both children and parents, a party room for special celebrations and a specially designed Toddler Zone for kids under four.

Luxury family experience

Meanwhile outdoor activities involve a huge pirate ship climbing structure and water play zone with splash pads.

The hotel also has a free-form outdoor swimming pool with a wading area and jet fountain, as well as gardens spanning 40,500 square meters.

If the themed rooms aren't quite to your taste, there are 19 deluxe family rooms available which hold built-in beds to provide guests with more space.

Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore can also supply equipment such as car seats for airport transfers, strollers, travel cots and high chairs on request.

"The Shangri-La luxury family experience complements the public perception of the brand as a leading business hotel," says Bipan Kapur, general manager of Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore.

"We are thrilled to welcome families to experience our family product through the four pillars of encouraging fun, peace of mind, family time and learning through play."

Themed Family Suites start from $700 per night, while Deluxe Family Rooms start from $300 per night.

Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350; +65 6737 3644.