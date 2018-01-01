This reality show made Rihanna laugh

Rihanna enjoys a bit of reality television, too.

The singer recently posted a video of herself laughing at a clip of Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules."

"Easily the best clip on tv," Rihanna wrote in an Instagram caption. "Whoever edited this...we're besties in my head. #vanderpumprules."

The clip shows cast member Tom Schwartz chatting with wife Katie before he describes a night that was sort of "a blur" and involved "tequila shots ... lots of tequila shots."

There was also dancing, a shirtless cast member, kissing and a "penis flute."

In other words, your basic reality television action.

A spinoff of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," "Vanderpump Rules" debuted in 2013 as a look at the life of restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump and the staff at her West Hollywood, California, restaurant SUR.

"Vanderpump Rules" cast member Lala Kent reposted Rihanna's video with the caption, "Shout out to my squad. We may be a hot mess, but f--k it... @badgalriri is watching us be a hot mess, so I'm cool with it."

Model Chrissy Teigen is also a fan of the show and tweeted Katie Maloney Schwartz about Rihanna digging the clip of her and her husband.

"@MusicKillsKate omgggg Rihanna instagrammed my fav clip from yesterday of you and Tom," Teigen tweeted.