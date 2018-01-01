Controversy over transgender student's pictures comes to an end

A transgender Southwood High senior who said her senior photos were being withheld from publication in the yearbook got the answer she was looking for from her principal.

"In the end, I'm OK with it cause everything worked out," Kami Pham said.

Pham said a meeting with Principal Jeff Roberts on Monday morning led to the result; Pham said Roberts told her the photos would be allowed and she would be allowed to wear whatever attire she wants to graduation.

Pham had previously said Roberts told her that her wig and high heels would not be allowed at graduation.

Roberts sent this statement Wednesday night to the KTBS newsroom via the school district.

"In my eight years at Southwood High School, it has been my desire to create an environment in which students felt safe and could excel academically. Over the course of recent days, the positive momentum we have built has been torn down by the false accusations of a student regarding conversations which never took place. I can speak for myself and my staff in stating we never denied this student the ability to have their photo in the yearbook or on the senior wall nor denied the student the ability to walk at graduation. While I have remained silent out of respect for the student, I also must defend myself and my school against claims which have led to threats. I adamantly defend the rights of my students to express themselves and have consistently stated that fact. We at Southwood will continue to conduct ourselves with the utmost integrity and that remains unchanged regardless of the falsehoods leveled against us."

Pham said she hopes what has happened sets a precedent for other students struggling with fitting into their schools and social settings.

"Just feel comfortable with yourself and be bold, and speak out. Don't stay silent to yourself."