Arkansas deacon, father of five faces deportation

Time is running out for a local church deacon, Victor Galindo. The father of five is facing a deportation deadline in less than two weeks.

Scroll for more content...

Galindo said he's lived legally in the U.S. for the past 22 years, but two weeks ago he received a letter from U.S. Immigration Custom Enforcement stating he had to leave the country before April 15th or Immigration Customs Enforcement stated they would arrest him.

With no where to turn for help, Pastor Shawn Wallace at First Christian Church in Rogers is looking for support from the community.

The church started circulating a petition Monday (April 2nd) via Facebook, and has had more than 500 shares and nearly 1,000 signatures. Those in the congregation said they're praying for a miracle.

"We'll lose a friend. We'll lose a man that's been a deacon in our congregation for the past three-and-a-half years," Wallace said.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack said he's uunfamiliar with this specific case and declined to comment. He did however comment about America's current immigration reform efforts.

"There are other issues in the immigration debate that need to be discussed, but I fear that nothing can be done unless and until we have a secure border."

While the church is praying for the best, the Galindo family is preparing for the worst. If nothing changes, Galindo plans to leave his children in the care of extended family and return to Mexico.