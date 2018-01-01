Clear

Abandoned bear cub saved by hiker & his dog

An orphaned bear cub is doing well after being found by a hiker and his dog on Easter Sunday.Marvin Owings was...

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 10:59 AM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2018 5:11 PM

An orphaned bear cub is doing well after being found by a hiker and his dog on Easter Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

Marvin Owings was on a hike with his two year old lab, Boomer, in Saluda, when Boomer started barking at the cub. The tiny female cub was found alone and was weak and underweight. Owings left the cub but later returned to see if she had been reunited with her mother.

Owings called Beverly Hargus, a local veterinarian. She took him to her home and fed him milk and honey.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission game warden Toby Jenkins has been caring for the rescued cub.

Since being rescued, she's gained more than a pound and has much more energy.

Jenkins says the cub will be going to the Caswell wildlife depot, the only place in NC that can rehabilitate black bears. She was picked up Wednesday morning to go to the wildlife depot, after being given a clean bill of health by a veternarian.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events