Hawaiian Airlines debuts flights done entirely in Hawaiian

In a push to use more of the Hawaiian language Hawaiian Airlines debuted four flights Tuesday done entirely in Hawaiian.

Company officials say the flights between Honolulu and Hilo featured employees who are fluent in the language.

State Senator and Hawaiian Air pilot Kaialii Kahele says everything from the announcements to service even to the pilots' pre-takeoff communication were done in Hawaiian.

Hawaiian Air says it's an opportunity to share the language with its guests.