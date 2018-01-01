Clear

Hawaiian Airlines debuts flights done entirely in Hawaiian

In a push to use more of the Hawaiian language Hawaiian Airlines debuted four flights Tuesday done entirely in Hawaii...

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 12:10 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2018 7:17 PM

In a push to use more of the Hawaiian language Hawaiian Airlines debuted four flights Tuesday done entirely in Hawaiian.

Scroll for more content...

Company officials say the flights between Honolulu and Hilo featured employees who are fluent in the language.

State Senator and Hawaiian Air pilot Kaialii Kahele says everything from the announcements to service even to the pilots' pre-takeoff communication were done in Hawaiian.

Hawaiian Air says it's an opportunity to share the language with its guests.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events