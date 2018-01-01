Police: Mother, son arrested with more than $1 million in meth, cocaine

Police in Indianapolis seized more than a million dollars worth of drugs Tuesday, part of an undercover arrest of a 49-year-old woman and her son.

On April 3, undercover detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say they bought six pounds of meth from Irma Victoria Gomez-Cortez and her 20-year-old son, Michael Olvera-Gomez. Both suspects were then taken into custody.

The investigation led police to a house in the 4100 block of N. Vinewood Avenue. Altogether, 31 pounds of meth and 1.5 kilos of cocaine were seized.

Police say the "street" value of the meth seized was about $297,600 (if sold by the ounce) and about $1,125,920 (if sold by the gram). The "street value" of the cocaine seized was about $60,000 (if sold by the ounce) and about $122,800 (if sold by the gram).

Both the mother and son were preliminarily charged with possession and dealing of a controlled substance.