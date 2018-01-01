Clear

Woman accused of threatening to bomb 7-Eleven

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 12:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2018 7:53 PM

A Virginia Beach woman was arrested Wednesday for a bomb hoax, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Authorities say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 33-year-old Crystal Mostek walked into a 7-Eleven store in the 2200 block of Pleasure House Road and placed a device on the counter, telling the clerk it was a bomb and threatening to blow up the store. Investigators later determined that the device was not a bomb.

Mostek has been charged with threatening to bomb and possession of a hoax device. She remains in custody at the Virginia Beach Jail.

Investigators have not released a motive for the hoax.


