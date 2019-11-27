Clear

Kristen Bell gives 'Frozen 2' update

If the lyrics to "Let It Go" have been stuck in your head since 2013's "Frozen," new songs are right around the corne...

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 1:04 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2018 8:29 PM

If the lyrics to "Let It Go" have been stuck in your head since 2013's "Frozen," new songs are right around the corner.

Scroll for more content...

Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, the younger sister of Princess Elsa [Idina Menzel] from the hit animated Disney film, shared a "Frozen 2" update on Thursday during an appearance on "Ellen."

"I have recorded the movie," Bell said. "There will be edits before it's finished. I know the songs, I know the story. It's very good!"

The film also features the return of Josh Gad [Olaf] and Jonathan Groff [Kristoff].

"Frozen" grossed more than $1 billion in the worldwide box office and became Disney's highest-grossing animated film of all time.

"Frozen 2" releases in theaters November 27, 2019.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events